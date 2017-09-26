Mark Stenstrom Elected Chairman of the Hospital Board

Mark Stenstrom will serve as Chairman of the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees for the coming year.

Stenstrom was elected by fellow board members during their annual reorganization, while Vic Davis will serve as Vice-Chairman. John Kovac Secretary and Jim Ruhnke as Treasurer. Stenstrom succeeded Gary Drake in the chairman’s post after Drake’s term as chairman expired.

There were announcements that Stenstrom will be filling the remaining two years of a term formerly held by Brian Locke. Locke had to step down due to career changes.

New board members, Beth Clark and Cecil Aska, took their oath of office. They will be serving four-year terms.