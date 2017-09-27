Good Financial News for Geary Community Hospital

Geary Community Hospital has been participating in a rural health demonstration project but that has been in a lull for more than a year.

GCH had participated in the program through May of 2016.

Good news was received this week at Geary Community said CEO Joe Stratton. “And we’ve been out of the program since then. But we received notification ( this week ) from Health and Human Services that we’ll be in the program for another five years.

Stratton stated that will be a real plus for the hospital. “We’ve received approximately $90,000 a month on that program for five years. Anticipate it’ll be approximately the same sum of money.”

Stratton updated the Hospital Board of Trustees on the matter this week.