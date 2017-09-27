K-State’s Tanking Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior linebacker Trent Tanking has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Wednesday. Often referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

A former walk-on turned starting linebacker, Tanking is one of 71 FBS players to make the list, including six from the Big 12. He is the fourth Wildcat semifinalist in as many years, joining Tyler Lockett (2014), Stanton Weber (2015) and Will Davis (2016). Both Lockett (2014) and Tysyn Hartman (2011) were named finalists for the award.

“These 181 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “It is important for us to showcase their success on the football field, in the classroom and in the community. This year’s semifinalists further illustrate the power of our great sport in developing the next generation of influential leaders.”

A First Team Academic All-Big 12 selection in both 2014 and 2016, Tanking holds a 3.633 GPA as an industrial engineering major, and he is in line to graduate this coming May. In addition to his work in the classroom and on the field, Tanking has also volunteered for Cats in the Classroom (spending time with local kids at schools) and Senior Cats (visiting residents at local nursing homes), while he is a two-year member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

On the field, Tanking has started the first three games of his career in 2017 as the team captain paces the squad with 21 tackles, a figure that is tied for 12th in the Big 12. He notched a new career high with nine tackles in the season opener against Central Arkansas and topped that mark with 10 stops at Vanderbilt. The Holton, Kansas, native shined on special teams the previous three years, including the 2016 season when he led the Wildcats with 12 special teams tackles.

The NFF will announced 12-14 finalists for the 2017 Campbell Trophy on November 1, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 5, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.

During the awards dinner, the winner of the 28th William V. Campbell Trophy will be declared and he will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

– k-statesports.com –

RYAN LACKEY

Asst. Director/Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics