Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert System Today

The mandatory nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System is today ( Wednesday ).

The Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission will hold the test at 1:20 p.m. The test will assess the distribution of a national level test message, as well as verify its delivery.

The EAS test will be on radio, television, cable and direct broadcast satellite systems, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute. The test’s message will be similar to the regular monthly test message of the EAS with which the public is familiar. This is the third mandatory nationwide test of the EAS.

Conducting the test following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria will provide insight into the resiliency of our national-level alerting capabilities in impacted areas. The test will also provide data into how the Integrated Public Alerts and Warning System performs during and following a variety of conditions.