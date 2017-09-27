Sunset Zoo to Host Annual Spooktacular Treat-or-Treat Event

Sunset Zoo in Manhattan will host its annual family trick-or-treating event, SPOOKtacular, on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 from noon to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Sunset Zoo has been hosting this community event for more than 25 years. It is a way for families in the region to enjoy safe trick-or-treating while experiencing what the zoo has to offer. In addition to more than twenty trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo’s exhibits, there will also be a hay bale maze, costume contest, pumpkin carving contest featuring the carving skills of KSU’s College of Architecture, Planning & design students, and local entertainment.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online at SunsetZoo.com/Spooktacular or at the ticket booth open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. You are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to avoid long lines the day of the event. Pricing information, admission tips and parking details can be found on the SPOOKtacular web site.

SPOOKtacular is expected to draw 7,000 people to the Sunset Zoo.