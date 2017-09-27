USD 475 Enrollment Fall Count Shows Decline from 2016 to 2017

Enrollment has declined in Geary USD 475 when you compare the most recent available student count with one taken at approximately the same time in 2016.

According to the school district the most recent available count on September 22nd totaled 7,301 students. On September 20th, 2016 the total enrollment was 7,686.

Districts take their official enrollment count on or as close as possible to September 20th. USD 475 is also among districts allowed by the State to do a military second count in February. That’s because of changes in the student population due to military families moving to posts after the September 20th count date. The second count assists the affected school districts with finances. It allows USD 475 to count military children even if they arrived after the September 20th enrollment date.