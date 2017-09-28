2018 Kicker Country Stampede Lineup Announcement

Kicker Country Stampede is excited to announce even more performers added to the already stellar line-up. In addition to previously-announced headliner Florida Georgia Line, Alabama, Cole Swindell, Charlie Daniels Band, Brett Young, Kane Brown, Ryan Griffin, Randy Rogers Band, Marshall Tucker Band and Cody Johnson will hit the Cenex® Mainstage June 21-23, 2018, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Tickets and general campsites are on sale now. Preferred camping, and Premier camping is SOLD OUT!! For a limited time, 3-day tickets are $120. Complete ticket and camping package information can be accessed by calling 800-795-8091 or online at www.countrystampede.com.