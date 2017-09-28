Groundbreaking Set for New Love’s Travel Plaza Near Abilene

The Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce, Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation and the City of Abilene Community Development Department will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Plaza at 5:15 p.m. Monday. This new facility will be located along I-70 at Exit 272 ( Fair Road ).

Once completed the travel plaza will feature 11,000 square feet, a Hardee’s restaurant, five showers, 74 parking spaces for professional truck drivers, 55 parking spaces for motorists, eight diesel fuel pumps for professional drivers, 12 gasoline pumps for motorists and Love’s Truck Tire Care Center for professional drivers, which will offer oil changes, tire services and light mechanical work.

The announcement on the groundbreaking was made by the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.