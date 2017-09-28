Junction City – Geary County United Way Serves the Local Community

The 2017-18 fundraising campaign for United Way of Junction City has begun but the executive director of the organization, Nichole Mahder, said as several local businesses were called for support they have heard one comment repeated over and over again. We only support local organizations.

Mahder said that tells the United Way office that the community may not be familiar with United Way, which is an error on the part of the organization, and an error that the staff, board and volunteers need to correct.

Ninety-nine percent of the donations received by the local United Way remain in Junction City and Geary County. Mahder said they go to support local organizations ranging from Big Brothers / Big Sisters, Girl Scouts, Kansas Legal Services, Delivering Change, YMCA, The Open Door and Food Pantry to JC Pacesetters, CASA, Crisis Center, Salvation Army, Housing and Credit Counseling. If United Way of Junction City – Geary County were to no longer provide funding, several of those organizations would not be able to operate any more. Those that did remain open would have to apply more time and resources on raising more money to make up for the missing United Way funding. That could mean a cut in programs or a loss in aid provided to the community.

Mahder noted the local United Way provides direct services within their three events including help with the VITA program, which is a tax-free service to the members of Geary County. Trained volunteers come in and prepare taxes free, and that has led to the savings of dollars for the community. United Way of Junction City – Geary County holds an annual Stuff the Bus event in July and August for the students of USD 475 and Saint Xavier schools. One hundred percent of donations go directly to the schools for the students. That has provided school supplies for those who may not have had them otherwise.

One other event is the Day of Caring when volunteers provide basic yard maintenance to the elderly and disabled in Geary County.

Mahder said donating to United Way of Junction City – Geary County is not donating to an outside organization, it is donating to your community.