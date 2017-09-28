JC Post

Sheriff: 3 jailed on drug, theft charges after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug and theft charges.

Just after 11:30p.m. Wednesday police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 at J Hill Road. Deputies arrested

Todd Lubbers, Hamilton, Ohio, on suspicion of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

They also arrested Chelsea Chamberlin, Hamilton, Ohio and Elizabeth Swetland, Port Richey Florida on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All three remain jailed in Geary County.