Friday Night High School Football Scores

KS-FBH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press

 

PREP FOOTBALL

Andale 50, Clearwater 0

Atchison 33, KC Washington 20

Attica/Argonia 54, Pratt Skyline 18

Augusta 20, Chanute 14

Axtell 50, Frankfort 36

Baxter Springs 47, Riverton 0

Beloit 36, Russell 14

Bennington 54, Lincoln 6

Bluestem 41, Fredonia 33

Bonner Springs 33, Basehor-Linwood 21

Buhler 40, Winfield 0

Burlingame 59, Onaga 0

Burlington 52, Osawatomie 8

Caldwell 63, Burrton 6

Caney Valley 42, Erie 2

Central Plains 60, Canton-Galva 0

Chaparral 75, Douglass 14

Chase County 49, Central Heights 8

Cheney 74, Sedgwick 46

Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 14

Cimarron 44, Hays-TMP-Marian 35

Clifton-Clyde 52, Herington 0

Columbus 47, Prairie View 14

Concordia 35, Abilene 18

Conway Springs 62, Wichita Trinity 35

Crest 50, Altoona-Midway 6

DeSoto 55, Nevada, Mo. 14

Derby 54, Wichita Bishop Carroll 45

Dighton 49, Triplains-Brewster 0

Dodge City 35, Wichita South 19

Doniphan West 18, Troy 13

Elkhart 61, Clayton, N.M. 7

Ell-Saline 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Ellsworth 38, Salina Sacred Heart 27

Emporia 54, Topeka West 13

Frontenac 63, KC Harmon 18

Galena 28, Coffeyville 7

Garden City 28, Liberal 27

Garden Plain 71, Belle Plaine 14

Goddard 35, Salina South 14

Halstead 56, Hillsboro 17

Hanover 48, Wetmore 0

Hartford 78, South Haven 54

Haven 48, Lyons 30

Hill City 35, Trego 14

Hodgeman County 60, Greeley County 14

Holcomb 27, Colby 0

Holton 36, Royal Valley 0

Hugoton 28, Goodland 20

Humboldt 50, Eureka 14

Hutchinson 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Norwich 6

Independence 56, Anderson County 14

Ingalls 1, Moscow 0

Iola 28, Parsons 25

Jackson Heights 44, Washington County 0

Jayhawk Linn 38, Pleasant Ridge 22

Jefferson North 48, Horton 7

Junction City 61, Highland Park 12

KC Piper 21, KC Turner 0

KC Schlagle 41, KC Wyandotte 13

KC Sumner 27, KC Bishop Ward 6

Kingman 45, Wichita Independent 6

Kiowa County 66, Fairfield-Cunningham 8

LaCrosse 56, Sublette 8

Labette County 34, Fort Scott 7

Lakin 53, Johnson-Stanton County 0

Little River 57, Goessel 12

Louisburg 34, Baldwin 0

Lyndon 47, Council Grove 6

Maize 21, Arkansas City 7

Manhattan 27, Topeka Seaman 9

Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Chetopa 0

Marmaton Valley 36, Sedan 28

Marysville 28, Clay Center 8

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 43, Missouri Military Academy, Mo. 0

McPherson 62, Circle 7

Meade 27, Syracuse 7

Medicine Lodge 49, Inman 20

Natoma 51, Western Plains-Healy 0

Nemaha Central 13, Centralia 0

Ness City 53, Kinsley 0

Newton 42, Salina Central 20

Nickerson 27, Larned 7

Northern Valley 46, Lakeside 0

Oberlin-Decatur 58, Quinter 12

Olathe North 33, Lawrence 28

Olathe Northwest 48, Leavenworth 9

Olpe 55, Uniontown 0

Osage City 41, Mission Valley 20

Osborne 58, Solomon 40

Oskaloosa 54, Maranatha Academy 14

Oswego 34, Northeast-Arma 28

Otis-Bison 70, Wallace County 24

Paola 42, Eudora 6

Pawnee Heights 52, Cheylin 26

Phillipsburg 69, Ellis 13

Pike Valley 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

Pittsburg 12, Andover Central 7

Pittsburg Colgan 28, Girard 12

Plainville 50, Republic County 6

Pratt 35, Hoisington 28

Riley County 41, Rock Creek 21

Riverside 34, Atchison County 16

Rock Hills 66, Tescott 16

Rolla 70, Deerfield 0

Rose Hill 21, El Dorado 14

Rural Vista 62, Valley Falls 14

SM East 59, SM North 6

SM Northwest 35, SM West 14

Sabetha 28, Perry-Lecompton 21

Satanta 56, Wichita County 6

Scott City 42, Ulysses 11

Silver Lake 14, Rossville 0

Smith Center 62, Oakley 6

Smoky Valley 49, Hesston 20

South Barber 60, Pretty Prairie 13

South Central 23, Macksville 16

Spearville 48, South Gray 2

Spring Hill 27, Ottawa 19

St. Francis 16, Hoxie 8

St. James Academy 35, Blue Valley 28

St. John 30, Ellinwood 22

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Linn 6

St. Mary’s 70, Yates Center 0

St. Paul 54, Madison/Hamilton 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Mill Valley 21

Sterling 14, Marion 6

Sylvan-Lucas 50, Stockton 0

Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 12

Tonganoxie 37, Lansing 3

Topeka 48, Shawnee Heights 14

Udall 50, Oxford 30

Valley Center 24, Hays 7

Valley Heights 50, Wabaunsee 20

Victoria 50, Logan/Palco 26

Wakefield 56, BV Randolph 6

Washburn Rural 30, Topeka Hayden 26

Waverly 66, Lebo 20

Wellsville 28, Santa Fe Trail 12

Weskan 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 20

West Elk 54, Southern Coffey 8

West Franklin 40, Northern Heights 6

Wichita Campus 14, Andover 10

Wichita Collegiate 28, Wellington 13

Wichita East 23, Wichita Southeast 15

Wichita Heights 71, Wichita North 8

Wichita Home School 64, Pleasanton 42

Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14