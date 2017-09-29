Geary County Youth to Celebrate National 4-H Week October 1-7

Junction City, KS (September 29, 2017) — For the 75th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week during the first full week of October. Geary County 4-H will leverage National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and working to spread the word about 4-H.

4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact 4-H had on them as young people; the opportunities and experiences that 4-H provides youth empowers them to become true leaders. In fact, research has shown that young people involved in Kansas 4-H are making responsible decisions, making connections, and growing in citizenship, leadership, and communication skills. The recent Kansas 4-H Impact Study showed that 91% of Kansas 4-H members have a plan for reaching their goals, 93% are connected with adults who are not their parents, 96% reported that they can make a difference through community service, and 4-H participants in their third year or more reported a 60% increase in their confidence in public speaking compared to newer participants.

To join 4-H, youth must be between the ages of seven and eighteen as of January 1, 2018. If you meet this requirement and want to find out what 4-H has for you, please contact the Extension Office at 785-238-4161. You can also check out the Geary County Extension website atwww.geary.ksu.edu.

One 4-H member summed the program up well when she said, “4-H is an amazing program because kids and teens are learning from all these great experiences. We find confidence we never thought we had. We learn to lead and not follow. 4-H teaches skills that are not found anywhere else.” If you want to become a true leader, come check out the Geary County 4-H program!

Ginger Kopfer, Geary County Extension Agent