USD 475 will Hold Town Hall and Tours Prior to Bond Election

By the Communications Department on Sep 29, 2017 12:47 pm

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Prior to the upcoming proposed new high school bond election on November 7, 2017, members of the community will have the opportunity to tour the current Junction City High School. Furthermore, those in attendance on October 7, 2017, will see an informational presentation in a Town Hall format. The meeting will allow members of the public the chance to ask questions about the bond and the JCHS Way Forward project.

USD 475 will also hold tours of the Junction City High School building prior to home football games on October 13, 2017 and October 20, 2017, beginning at 5:30 PM at the main entrance to the current high school building.

October 7, 2017

Building tours will take place between 8:00 AM and 8:45 AM followed by a presentation in the Settles Auditorium at 9:00 AM. Tours will be available after the Town Hall meeting as well. The Town Hall meeting will be live-broadcast on 1420 KJCK.

October 13, 2017, and October 20, 2017

Building tours will take place between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

For more information on the JCHS Way Forward bond visit www.usd475.org.

For inquiries please contact Matthew Droge, Executive Director of Communications for USD 475 Geary County Schools.