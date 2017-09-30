Blue Jay Boys and Girls Fourth in JCHS Cross Country Invitational

The Junction City Blue Jay boys cross country team captured fourth in their own invitational at Milford State Park on Saturday. Eleven schools entered runners in the meet.

Manhattan finished first with the winning low team score of 47 points followed by Great Bend with 55, Maize 65 and Junction City 113 points.

For the Blue Jay boys Christian Carter finished 13th in the individual competition with a time of 17:28.1. Also for Junction City, Isaiah Galicia finished 20th in 17:48.8, Juan Tovar 22nd in 17:54.4 and Chase Bennett 28th in 18:23.8. Nathan Jones of Maize won the overall individual title in 16:19.2.There were 65 runners in the race.

In the girls varsity race the Junction City Lady Jays also finished fourth with a score of 101 points. Manhattan won the meet title with the low score of 23 points followed by Maize with 57 and Great Bend 78 points.

For the Lady Jays Kailey Koomen finished 16th in 21:54.4, Leah Ervin 20th in 22:14.5, Stephany Lechuga 21st in 22:15.3 and Briona Jensen 23rd in 22:32.4. Clara Mayfield of Manhattan won the overall individual championship in 19:14.2. There were 53 runners in the race.