Blue Jays Roll Over Highland Park

The Junction City Blue Jays scored first and stayed ahead all the way enroute to a 61-12 victory over the Highland Park Scots ( 0-5 ) Friday night in Topeka.

Junction City got on the board with a five yard touchdown run by Russell Wilkey with 10:29 remaining in the first quarter. The Scots answered after recovering a fumble on a punt return deep in Junction City territory when they scored on a one yard run by Will White with 5:48 remaining in the first quarter to make it 7-6 Blue Jays.

But after that it was all Junction City who scored 55 points before the Scots finally tacked on a late touchdown in the game’s closing moments.

Russell Wilkey rushed for three touchdowns in the ballgame. Rooster Adams threw one touchdown pass and ran for another one, Andrew Khoury threw one touchdown pass and ran for another, D.J. Giddens found the end zone via the rush, and Ethan Alcorn caught two touchdown passes for Junction City.

The Blue Jays ( 3-2 ) play at Manhattan next Friday night.