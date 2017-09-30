Chamber Members to be Surveyed

Membership retention and recruitment at the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce are being surveyed so the organization can continue to improve the services and benefits provided to members.

The survey is being undertaken the Member Relations Specialist at the Chamber, and Central Michigan University graduate student Kaitlin McGuire.

She reported that current Chamber leadership is actively working to determine the best direction for the future of the Chamber, and would like to ask members to participate in the survey. Members are asked to respond by October 11.

The data collected will provide useful information to better understand the Chamber’s membership and their needs. The information also allow leadership to develop an action plan for maintaining current membership numbers, while working to grow the membership base and increase members’ engagement and value. Results of the study will be presented to the Chamber Board of Directors.