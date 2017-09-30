Fire Damages Downtown Business

A fire reported on Saturday morning resulted in extensive damage to Rex’s Smoke Shop at 1824 North Washington Street. No one was injured.

According to the Junction City Fire Department there was extensive damage to the structure from smoke and fire. The Fire Department did rescue one black lab, who was not injured and has been returned to his family.

The fire was reported at approximately 8 a.m. Information on the cause of the blaze has not been released at this point.

The fire resulted in damage to the front part of the business. The owner, Richard Rexrode, confirmed there was no insurance.

The FIre Department reported that as a result of the fire those living around 11th and Washington street area may have noticed discoloration in their water and should run their tap five to ten minutes. That should result in clear water, but if it does not contact Junction City Public Works.