Kansas struggles with issuing Real ID compliant licenses

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is about two months into issuing new driver’s licenses that comply with the federal Real ID Act, but some residents aren’t bringing the right documents.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, residents who use their driver’s licenses to board domestic flights in the U.S. and enter some federal facilities such as military bases will need to have upgraded identification.

Kansas Department of Revenue’s driver’s license manager Breana Berroth told the Wichita Eagle that some residents looking to renew their licenses haven’t brought the proper documents.

Residents seeking to upgrade their licenses must show proof for their Social Security number and provide a birth certificate or U.S. passport. Those who’ve changed their name should also bring documents proving the legal name change.

New licenses cost $8.