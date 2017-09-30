Watch Out for Deer on the Roadways

Fall is here and AAA Kansas is warning drivers to be more cautious on the roads.

Deer mating season is right around the corner, and October, November and December are the worst months of the year for motor vehicle collisions with animals. A collision with a deer or other animal can cause significant damage to your vehicle, if not destroy it, and could result in serious injuries or fatalities for drivers or passengers. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in 2015, there were 186 fatalities from collisions with animals nationwide.

“Animal-vehicle collisions start to increase in October and peak in mid-November,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas.

In the event of a collision with animal, AAA Kansas recommends that following the collision, call the police or sheriff, avoid approaching the deer or animal, put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, and if possible move the vehicle to a safe location out of the roadway and wait for help to arrive.