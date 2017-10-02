City of Manhattan to receive KDOT Transportation Alternative Grants

The City of Manhattan has received notice of being awarded two grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). One is for the Juliette Brick Streets Rehabilitation, Phase III project and the other is Safe Routes to Schools, Phase II. The grants are both part of KDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program and together total $1,308,640. Juliette Bricks Phase III

This project has a total estimated cost of $1,135,800 with the grant covering $908,640 and local City match covering the rest. The project will complete brick rehabilitation from Osage Avenue to Poyntz Avenue along Juliette. Phase I and Phase II projects (also covered via TA grants from KDOT) went from Bluemont Avenue to Osage Avenue, so this phase will complete the remainder to Poyntz. Phase I construction will begin within the next few weeks and is expected to last approximately 3.5 months. Phase II construction will begin in the spring of 2018 and is also expected to last approximately 3.5 months. In addition to rehabilitation of Juliette’s brick street, the newly awarded Phase III project includes waterline replacement, storm sewer improvements, concrete intersection improvements and crosswalk improvements to increase bicycle/pedestrian safety. Phase III construction is expected to begin in late 2018 or early 2019. Safe Routes to Schools Phase II (SRTS Phase II)

This project is $515,800 in total cost with the grant covering $400,000 and local City match covering the rest. This project phase includes 7 different locations where construction of sidewalks/trails/signals will occur in order to address needs or safety concerns around schools serving grades K-8. When the City passed the street maintenance sales tax ballot initiative in 2016 a portion of that yearly sales tax was to be dedicated to SRTS projects. The City will be utilizing those sales tax dollars for the local match in this case. The City will continue to try and be aggressive in seeking grants for these projects so that the local sales tax dollars can be leveraged to get the most projects for our dollar. Phase II has been a great partnership in coordination between the City, USD 383, and the Riley County Police Department. All entities have worked together to identify needed projects that address areas of concern. Construction is estimated to occur in late 2018 or early 2019