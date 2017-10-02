Crime Rate Down in Junction City

Crime is down in 2017 compared this time in 2016.

Junction City Police Chief Dan Breci reported this past week it has gone down 12 percent. “When there’s only small percent of people that ever commit crimes, and so when you look at it you could have one thousand crimes, and it could be 100 people.”

As of last Thursday the JCPD had responded to 14,906 calls by comparison, for example, to 2009 when there were 32,000 calls for police service. The vast majority of those are not for crimes.

Breci noted it’s always a good thing knowing that crime is going down. “Across the country though, violent crime is going up and I’m hoping that stays out of Junction City. Back in the early 90’s it was a different town. I think we’ve done leaps and bounds. I think the majority of the community trusts the police, regardless of what’s going on around the country, it’s still a personal relationship. Do they know our officers, do they trust our officers, and that trust is every single interaction.”

Breci reported that so far this year in Junction City there have not been any homicides, 12 robberies, nine rape incidents, 59 burglaries, 317 thefts and 19 auto thefts.