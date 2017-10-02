K-State – TCU October 14th to kick off at 11 a.m.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 14 home game against TCU – a game that serves as Harley Day – will kick off at 11 a.m., and be televised nationally by FS1.

The all-time series between the Wildcats and Horned Frogs is tied, 5-5, but K-State is 3-2 since TCU joined the Big 12 prior to the 2012 season. A year after winning at TCU, 30-6, the Wildcats will be looking to avenge a 52-45 home loss to the second-ranked Horned Frogs in 2015.

Kansas State travels to Austin, Texas, this Saturday for a 6 p.m., contest against the Longhorns. The game will be shown nationally on FS1.

Scattered singles for the TCU game are on sale for $45 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $75 by clicking here, and a $199 standing-room only Wildcat 4 Pack is available here.