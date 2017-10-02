K-State’s McCrane Tabbed Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With a career-high tying four field goals to help Kansas State earn a 33-20 win over Baylor on Saturday, Wildcat senior place kicker Matthew McCrane has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

It is the second weekly conference accolade for McCrane, who also received the honor following the Kansas game in his freshman season of 2014. The Wildcats now have 46 player of the week honors since 2011, the second most in the Big 12, while 25 of those have been of the special teams variety, the most in the Big 12.

A product of Brownwood, Texas, McCrane connected on field goals of 37, 21, 49 and 23 yards on the afternoon, including two in the fourth quarter that secured the win. His 4-for-4 mark was the best perfect game of his career, tied for the second best in school history and tied for the third best in the nation this season. Additionally, his 15 points scored in the game was one shy of setting the single-game school record among kickers.

McCrane improved his career mark to 44-of-50 as his 88.0-percent success rate ranks first in school history and third in the nation. He also ranks first in school history in career extra-point percentage (99.1), second in career field goals made, fourth in career scoring among kickers (234) and eighth overall in scoring.

K-State travels to take on Texas this Saturday at 6 p.m., inside Texas Memorial Stadium. The contest will be shown nationally on FS1.

