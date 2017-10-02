Kansas tax collections more than expected fourth consecutive month

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected $57 million more in taxes than anticipated in September.

It was the fourth consecutive month that tax collections have exceeded projections from the state’s official fiscal forecast.

The state Department of Revenue said Monday that nearly $603 million in taxes was collected last month. That was 10.5 percent more than the official estimate of $545 million.

Since the fiscal year began July 1, the state has collected $73 million more than anticipated, with tax collections of $1.5 billion exceeding expectations by 5.1 percent.

Legislators in June rolled back past individual income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to help balance the budget.

Individual income tax collections are exceeding expectations but so are corporate income and sales tax collections.