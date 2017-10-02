KBI: Man dies from injuries in Ellsworth Co. altercation

ELLSWORTH COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating an altercation in Ellsworth County.

On Saturday, Kevin L. Wagner, 55, of Bushton, died in a Wichita hospital after receiving a head injury during a Thursday, Sept. 28 altercation in Lorraine, Kan.

The preliminary autopsy report indicated he died from blunt force trauma.

At this time no arrests have been made connected to this incident. They reported no additional information.

———

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating an altercation in Ellsworth County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:55 p.m., Thursday, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to 242 Harry St., Lorraine, Kan. after neighbors called law enforcement reporting a disturbance and gunshots fired.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found an injured 55-year-old white male of Lorraine, Kan., and a 49-year-old white female who resided at the home. It appeared that the two had been involved in a confrontation that became violent. EMS was immediately called and the man was flown to a Wichita hospital due to a life-threatening head injury. He is currently in critical condition.

At this time no arrests have been made. The identities of both subjects are currently being withheld pending family notifications and in order for the initial stages of the investigation to conclude.