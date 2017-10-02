Police: 51-year-old victim in Kansas hit-and-run crash died

RENO COUNTY —– The victim of a September 21 hit-and-run accident in Hutchinson has died Monday morning according to Hutchinson Police Lt. Marty Robertson.

Just after 1a.m. September 21, police reported they learned that a man identified as 51-year-old Jose Lopez was unconscious on the side of the roadway in the 1200 Block of E 4th Avenue in Hutchinson.

Police said Lopez was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Taylor Lukone who fled the accident scene.

Later that day, police located Lukone’s blue Nissan Altima believed involved in the accident. Three days later they arrested Lukone.

In court the state alleged the accident was intentional. According to statements made at an earlier hearing, he was upset with Lopez because of the way he had treated people.

Lukone now faces a charge of first-degree murder for this incident according to Robertson.

He is expected to be in court Tuesday for the reading of any formal charges