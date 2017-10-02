Royals Farewell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar tipped their caps and likely said farewell to Kansas City’s fans during an emotional group exit in the fifth inning of the Royals‘ season finale Sunday.

The foursome joined the Royals in 2011 and keyed the team’s run into consecutive World Series, including a championship in 2015. They are all eligible for free agency after the season.

Manager Ned Yost pulled the group together with one out in the fifth of a game against Arizona. The group hugged behind the pitchers’ mound, then waved their caps to the cheering crowd they walked off the field. Salvador Perez, who also debuted with Kansas City in 2011, embraced the group on the top step of the dugout.

The players also got standing ovations for each of their at-bats. Hosmer homered in the first inning and hugged Moustakas as he crossed the plate.

The Royals lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday 14-2.