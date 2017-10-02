Town Hall Meeting Set for Saturday

USD 475 will host a town hall meeting Saturday on the proposed new Junction City High School. It will begin at 9 a.m.at the Warren Settles Auditorium at the current senior high. The session will be broadcast on 1420 KJCK AM at 9 a.m.

During the town hall the proposed project will be explained and questions answered. Prior to the town hall and again afterwards patrons can tour the current high school facility.

Voters on November 7 will cast ballots on a bond issue for the project. If it is approved the State of Kansas would pay 47% of the cost of the project, with federal heavily impacted military aid received by USD 475 funding the remainder of the new school. Officials have indicated no increase would be necessary in the local property tax levy.