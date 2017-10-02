Two People Arrested in Alleged String of Burglaries in Dickinson County

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Enterprise on September 26th. At that time they recognized what they believed to be stolen property from a burglary reported the day before. The driver, Robert L. Litzinger Jr., 18, Enterprise, was taken to the Dickinson County jail.

Over the course of several days Deputies conducted multiple interviews and searches, and Litzinger was believed to allegedly be involved in as many as six different burglaries throughout Dickinson County. He was arrested on suspicion of three counts each of Aggravated Burglary, three counts Burglary, one count Felony Theft, three counts Misdemeanor Theft, two charges of Criminal Damage to Property, and one count of Conspiracy.

The investigation led Deputies to arrest a second person, Alexander Q. Madacs, Abilene, in connection with as many as three of the burglaries. Madacs was arrested on suspicion of one count of Aggravated burglary, one Felony Theft charge, two counts Burglary, one count Criminal Damage to Property, two counts Misdemeanor Theft and one count Conspiracy.

Deputies are still investigating the string of burglaries and say more arrests are possible.