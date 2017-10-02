Write-in Candidate for Grandview Plaza Mayor

Richard Witt will run a write-in campaign for mayor of Grandview Plaza.

Witt said he has lived in Grandview all his life. “My grandfather was actually one of the co-founders of Grandview Plaza, C.C. Witt. So it’s little bit of a heart feel…heart and pride.”

Witt wants to restore a community feel. “I want to get our police department more involved with the kids again, even the fire department up there, and then try to do some community activities. We’ve got a community center that I’d like to see used for the community.”

On his agenda if elected Witt wants to find out about the city budgets, and ensure there are good spending plans. He wants to work on getting a new upgraded park in place and said he wants to work with businesses in town on some other ideas.

Witt is a write-in candidate so his name will not appear on the ballot. He will challenge two candidates who did file for election, Rick Geike and Honey Grant.