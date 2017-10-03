County Approves Westar Request

The Geary County Commission has approved a request from Westar Energy for construction of six culvert accesses.

They will stretch from East Lyons Creek road to Skiddy, Wolf and Beck Roads, said commissioner Keith Ascher. He noted now they are pretty narrow entrances. “So now with this new substation they’re going to be building a new transmission line, so they needed wider accesses to get into the properties to get their bigger equipment in. We went ahead and authorized that.”

Westar Energy is building a major new electric substation adjacent to Hawkinsmith Road in southeast Geary County.