Doubles Team Leads Lady Jay Tennis at Centennial League Tournament

The Lady Jay tennis team competed in the Centennial League Tennis Tournament on Monday.

Codi Post and Jordan Dombrowski earned the highest place of the day going 4-0 in pool play and ultimately finishing 4th place. Anne Kim and Brianna Talley won their final three matches to finish 13th. In singles play, Morgan Carroll finished 12th place and June Smith finished 14th place. All places were out of 20 entries.

Overall, Washburn Rural was the Centennial League team champion and the Lady Jays finished 6th. The Lady Jays next compete in their regional tournament this Saturday, October 7th. Matches will take place at the Topeka Kossover Center and will start place at 10 am.

Coach Matthew Micheel