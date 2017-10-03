Firefighters Respond to Rex’s Smoke Shop Business Site a Second Time

Junction City firefighters were called back to Rex’s Smoke Shop at 1824 North Washington Street Tuesday afternoon about 4;30 p.m.

That business was the site of a fire this past Saturday, which Fire Chief Terry Johnson caused estimated damage totaling in the $50,000 to $75,000 range.

Johnson stated when firefighters arrived on Tuesday they found smoke coming from the inside of the building. “We quickly gained access and firefighters were able to quickly douse the fire that was on the floor inside the front of the structure. No additional damage to the building, and we ventilate the building real quick, got the smoke out.”

Johnson said this is still an ongoing investigation and authorities do not know what caused the fires. He did note that an electrical in nature cause is suspected in the initial fire last Saturday but that has not been confirmed. “We do suspect it’s electrical in nature, exactly where and what item we can’t pinpoint because of the damage.

No one was injured during either fire call on Saturday or Tuesday.