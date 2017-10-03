JCHS Marching Band to Participate in Central States Marching Festival

The sound of marching bands will fill the air across the Kansas State University campus on Saturday for the Central States Marching Festival.

Forty bands high school marching bands from four states will participate. Among them will be the Junction City High School Marching Band.

Participating bands will take part in clinics with members of the Kansas State University Marching Band staff and present a field performance that will be judged by a panel of nationally recognized march band authorities. The bands then receive individual clinics with members of the video critique panel after their field performances and obtain a rating of superior, excellent or good by class with accompanying awards.

Band clinics will begin at 10 a.m. in the indoor football facility, Memorial Stadium and Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Field performances start at noon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and will run throughout the day and evening. General admission to the festival is $10, or $5 with a student ID.