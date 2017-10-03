K-State Football Press Conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to K-State’s 6 p.m., road contest at Texas this Saturday at Texas Memorial Stadium, a game that will be shown nationally on FS1. Selected comments from Snyder’s press conference (archived here) are posted below, along with a collection of comments from players.

K-State Football Weekly Press Conference Quotes

Head Coach Bill Snyder

On sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Zuber …

“He made some nice plays last week. He is a fine athlete and very talented. It is a matter of consistency, and when he reaches that level of consistency that we are after, he will be a very prominent figure.”

On junior safety Kendall Adams…

“He has always been somebody who has invested in himself. His experience has been beneficial to him as it should be to most people who want to make the effort. He processes information faster and he gets himself in the right position. He has made plays that were a matter of being in the right place at the right time. You have to be able to process that information well to be able to get to the right place at the right time. He has done that a good portion of the time.”

On senior defensive end Tanner Wood…

“Getting up and knocking two passes down was prominent in the ballgame. He is one of those guys who is trying to do what you ask him to do. He is always going to do it full speed ahead and as hard as he can. He works diligently to get better, and I see him getting better and better. It does not hurt anything that he has had the experience of being more than a part time player last year.”

On the defense…

“We have done some very good things defensively. We have some things we are still working on and have to correct. We are making progress, and you can see we have gotten better and better but not without our faults. We had two major plays against us last week which would have made a dynamic difference in the vast amount of improvement made with our defense. It was a big play in the passing game and the big play in the running game, and you do not get them back. It happens, so we have to do something about getting it fixed.”

On the offensive line…

“It has been solid. We have not given up (many) sacks and we have been pretty good in that area. The biggest concern right now is the penalty element. We have been penalized more frequently than we need to. You go back to last week’s ballgame and we had some penalties that have a dynamic impact on the ballgame itself. That is still a concern that we are working on diligently.”

On the Texas defense…

“They are awfully good. They do quite a few things and have good people doing it. They are the best defensive football team that we will face up to this point. At the end of the season you look back and determine whether they were the best defensive group that we have seen. They are up front and very physical. They have good size and they also have good range. You look across the entire defense and you do not see small guys. They have those physical capabilities and the specifics of the size. They are athletic to go along with it.”

On facing Texas and its new coaching staff…

“We have seen all of the Houston film for a period of time. What they did in the spring and these four ballgames gives you a pretty good idea. There are still some things that have not shown up that are on the table when we were in Houston. For the most part, we have seen a good deal.”

On Jesse Ertz…

“He handles things extremely well. He knows that there are some things that he needs to get better at. He works at it and is dedicated to it. You do not see much of a difference in Jesse game to game. He understands what he needs to do, and I do not have to tell him. He understands how to go about it and normally does it that way.”



Sophomore Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

On added motivation playing Texas…

“We have a lot of players from Texas; I think it might mean a little something extra to them. At the end of the day, it is a Big 12 game and all of those are important to us. We are really focused on going and getting a win for that reason.”

On the receivers blocking out the dropped passes…

“It is definitely hard to get it out of your head once you have a drop and it just keeps building up. I think what we need to do is just forget about it and focus on looking the ball all the way in.”

On the expected atmosphere at Texas on Saturday…

“We know they are going to have a lot of fans and pack the house. Big 12 road games are tough, but it’s a hurdle we have to clear.”

On his impressions of the Texas defense…

“I know they have some big defensive backs and run a variety of coverages. They switch it up and run some zone and man. It will be really important for us to identify that and get in the right spots.”

Junior Defensive Back D.J. Reed

On what this week is about heading into Saturday…

“Everybody is practicing hard. I heard they seat 100,000 (fans), so it is going to be a fun experience and everybody is looking forward to it.”

On what has surprised him about the defensive unit…

“I would not say anything has surprised me, but I feel that our front guys are playing amazing. Will (Geary), Reggie (Walker), all of those guys are playing really well and our linebackers as well.”

On the differences of Texas’ offense from last year to this year…

“From watching film from the USC and Iowa State games, I would not say it is a big difference. Last year I think they were airing the ball out more and this year is more conservative, but they still have the ability throw the ball deep.”

On the defensive unit playing with confidence…

“We feel good about how hard we work. We run to the ball and we are really fast. It is a blessing to be able to play with guys who have that same mindset and want to keep teams out of the end zone.”