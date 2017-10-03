Two Herington Residents Arrested on Drug Related Allegations

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of Brandi Nicole Gantenbein, 27, and Tonya Lynn Braucher, 30, on multiple drug related counts following the execution of search warrants for residences at 208 East Hawley and 210 Hawley in Herington.

Gantenbein was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, plus misdemeanor charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Endangering a Child.

Braucher was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Endangering a Child.

The search warrants were executed by The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Deputies of that department, and officers with the Abilene and Herington Police Departments.

During the search of the residences law enforcement officers seized more than one ounce of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. The case is ongoing and more arrests are possible.