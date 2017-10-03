UPDATE: Police still work to find motive in shooting that killed 59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hospitals were overflowing with victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

Emergency personnel scrambled to deal with the aftermath of a Sunday attack by 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock that would kill 59 and wound 527.

VIDEO: #LVMPD Asst. Sheriff Todd Fasulo provides a wrap-up on the status of the mass shooting investigation. https://t.co/pJVuxYvVQu — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 3, 2017

Doctors say some of the gunshot wounds were so severe they knew they had come from high-powered weapons not usually seen on the street.

PRESS RELEASE: LVMPD Police Still Working to Find Motive in Shooting https://t.co/T2mXxlvBDm #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/ylYLb125rL — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 3, 2017



Concert-goers described scenes of horror and heroism.

One man grasped the hand of a dying stranger to comfort him as he died, unable to pull himself away despite the danger.

Many carried the wounded to their own cars to drive to the hospital where they waited in lines of ambulances at emergency rooms.