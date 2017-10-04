ALR Chapter 45 Legacy Scholarship Run

Registration for the ALR Legacy Scholarship Run is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at City Cycle Sales in Junction City. The cost to register is $10 and $5 per passenger or second card.

The first bike will go out at 11 a.m. and the last one will be in at 4:30 p.m. ending at the American Legion Post 45 in Junction City.

There will be prizes for the highest and lowest scores, raffles and 50/50 prizes.

There will be a chili / soup dinner at the end of the event with a $5 recommended donation.

Route maps and score cards will be available at registration. The ride will cover a little over 100 miles through the Flint Hills. Proceeds go to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund. The ride is in memory of Orlando “O” Colon Salo.