The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce confirmed that they have scheduled a candidate forum on Monday, October 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

This forum is for the upcoming November 7th election where candidates for city commission, city council / mayor and school board are running for office. The bond issue for a proposed new Junction City High School is also on the ballot. If voters say yes to the bond issue the State would pay 47%of the cost of a new high school.