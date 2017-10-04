Family of Kansas man killed by police wants answers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker is calling for more communication after Topeka police fatally shot a man during what authorities have described as a struggle.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Democratic Rep. John Alcala, of Topeka, says the city needs to “have a little empathy” and provide a liaison to the family of Dominique Tyrell White. The 30-year-old was fatally shot Thursday near a park. Police say his gun was recovered. White was months out of prison after being prosecuted for burglary and illegal gun possession.

Family spokeswoman Heather Joyce says police in Topeka and Lawrence, which is investigating, aren’t providing any information. Police also have denied requests from The Capital-Journal seeking the identity of officers involved and other records.

Lawrence police say there’s no information to provide while conducting their investigation.