Fort Riley Housing Reaches End State

Fort RIley housing is at end state.

That information was conveyed by Junction City Commissioner Mick McCallister. “The Army promised the community in 2012 that their end state would be 3,827 homes on the installation. ”

McCallister added he was informed Tuesday that they are at end state. Demolition of older housing will begin at the end of the month. “But they have vacated the amount of homes to bring it down to that end state. There’s a period of time where people have to move out and full blocks have to be moved out before they can take it down. Beginning at the end of this month I was told the bulldozers will come in and start leveling those houses that have been slated for demolition.”

McCallister updated the City Commission on this topic Tuesday night.