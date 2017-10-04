JCPD Announces Retirement of Longtime Detective

The Junction City Police Department has announced the retirement of Lieutenant Jeff Childs on September 22nd. He leaves the department with 32 years of service to the Junction City community.

Childs was hired as a police officer on February 5th, 1986. In February of 1992 he was assigned as an investigator with the Investigations Division. He was assigned as a detective with the Division in July of 1996. Childs was promoted to Detective Sergeant on August 23rd, 1988 and to Detective Lieutenant on August 23rd, 2002.

Childs and his wife, Sherry will continue to reside in Junction City. The public is invited to celebrate his retirement at a reception on Thursday, October 19th at 3 p.m. at the Junction City / Geary County Law Enforcement Memorial in Heritage Park. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the C. L. Hoover Opera House.