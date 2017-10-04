Live Well Geary County Receives Grant

Live Well Geary County has received a new grant to support the efforts to feed the hungry in the community.

Junction City Commissioner Mike Ryan made the announcement at the city commission meeting Tuesday evening. “The grant is from the Kansas Leadership Center and is written for $25,000. It will pay the tuition for 20 people to go to school at the Leadership Center ( in Wichita ).” They will obtain that schooling in 2018.

Geary County has been ranked as the number one food insecure county in Kansas. Live Well Geary County works to address that issue.