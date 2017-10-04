Marketing Grant Applications Available

The Junction City / Geary County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau has announced that the 2018 marketing grant applications are now available.

The CVB sets aside marketing grant funds to support community events and attractions that exhibit positive tourism potential for Geary County. These funds are dedicated to assist qualified organizations with their activities that directly increase transient guest tax and sales tax throughout the year, and which help make Junction City and Geary County a tourism destination.

Applicants will need to apply for the 2018 marketing grant and submit the application no later than 4 p.m. on November 30th to the CVB office or mailed to P.O. Box 1846, Junction City, KS 66441. Applications will be screened individually by a grant committee before being presented to the CVB Advisory Board for consideration of approval. Projected announcement of support will occur in December 2017 for awards in 2018.

Applications are available at the CVB office and on the website www.junctioncity.org.