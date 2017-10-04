We are Looking At It

JC Post

Commissioner Mick McCallister ( L ) at work during a past Junction City Commission meeting.

Junction City Commissioner Mick McCallister has heard from local residents asking why not Junction City as a future home for a major Tyson chicken plant.

Tonganoxie and Leavenworth County have rejected the proposed location of the facility there.

McCallister has made it clear this week that local economic development personnel are looking at the possibility of trying to attract this plant, but there would be substantial challenges involved with locating it in Geary County.

McCallister stated the plant would process 1.2 million chickens per week, “have a two-million gallon requirement for water at the plant, have a million gallons of worth of wastewater at the plant.” He said that would require the City to provide five miles of sewer and water. “And the only place we have to go is either west or south. It starts becoming problematic as all these things add up. But we’re still looking, we’re still looking to see if this is a fit that we want to do here. Historically it would change the landscape of Junction City and Geary County forever, but we’ve got to make sure it’s going to fit.”

The plant would require 400 acres of land and would have to be located at least five miles from any residential area. The jobs would not be high paying with the range averaging $11.50 to $12.50 per hour.

No final decisions have been made on any attempt to try and recruit this facility for a Junction City and Geary County location. Accommodating the project would appear to be challenging.

The plant would be a $320 million dollar project and create an estimated 1,600 jobs.

  • Biff Loman

    Sounds like an awful lot of work to go through for poverty level jobs.

    • Rudy24

      That’s the American way; you con the local government into spending taxpayer money for infrastructure, then you con them into not paying taxes for 8-10 years, pay a wage that barely pays the bills for a family, leaving the government to supplement their income with food stamps, and then when the tax credits expire, close shop and move the operation to Mexico.

      • John

        If they don’t pay, they can not play. Stop giving taxes away.

  • Pat Smith

    Should have looked at the Casino local voters said yes too.

    • John

      you are right.

    • JCJustCashcows

      at least a casino won’t destroy our enviroment 🙁

  • JCJustCashcows

    Let’s bring in another low paying, poverty level job having company into the area that gets a tax-free ride. This corporation will bring in tons of immigrants that will weigh heavy on our infrastructure and already crap economy. GREAT IDEA. ANOTHER MEAT PLANT!!! I am pretty sure it will smell tons better than Eckridge/Smithfield/ConAgra/Amour-Swift or whatever their name is this week to avoid taxes.

    • taxed2death

      Chicken processing plants have a smell worse than a hog farm. No thanks.

      • JCJustCashcows

        Yeah i know. Maybe they can be close to the lake and blame it on blue-green algae

    • John

      Do your research before you open your mouth. The meat plant PAYS their TAXES. Unlike a lot of other people.

  • delmar

    Also, we can’t provide 1600 employees. Not even close.

    • Heisenberg

      Well no kidding. Wherever they put it, 95% of those jobs will be illegal Mexicans. Ask Nebraska.

  • George

    Lots of holes in this story.

    2 mil water need, but only 1 mil waste. Looks like lots of evaporation??? Guess that is per day? Anyone ever go by the South waste water plant when the meat plant sent them lots of fat. I did, and it was not good.

    What about traffic to the plant?

    Guess they will raise the chicken on location if they need 400 acres. 1.2 mil a week is 2.4 mil wings a week.We might need all them here in JC with all the new workers.

    $320 mil project, they could build their own water source, and waste plant.

    Here is an idea, let them locate out by the new High School. I’m sure the land owners got lots of land for this project. Sorry, forgot the city has not annexed that much free land yet.

  • hmmmmmmm

    Honestly, I would be an employee if they brought it here. I would be happy to make the $11.50-$12.50 per hour as I have been making only $10.00 an hour for a damn year with no raise per my job, we only get raises when they feel and that includes everyone getting the raise at once, even the ones that don’t do anything. But the wages for the job if brought here are workable, as this is what the economy is here so like I personally would work there an we need more jobs for Junction City so as to give those receiving state help can not say “well there’s no work here” or “well I don’t want to take my ass to work, if I can get free help” now those working and have a legitimate job yet still can’t make it even if both husband and wife are both working then I understand the help. I’m not asking to get any responses or criticism just speaking my mind is all

  • John

    I KNEW THIS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN WHEN I READ THE ARTICLE. DON’T BRING ANY JOBS IN. WHEN SOMETHING MIGHT BRING IN JOBS THE SAME PEOPLE BITCH ABOUT IT. A JOB IS A JOB. MORE JOBS WE GET HERE IN TOWN MORE MONIES GET SPENT IN TOWN. THINK ABOUT IT YOU WHINNING ASS PEOPLE. MORE PEOPLE MOVE IN MORE HOUSES GET RENTED OR SOLD. THEN MORE OTHER BUSINESS COME. BUT YOU DON’T GET IT. KEEP WHINNING ABOUT NO JOBS.