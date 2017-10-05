Flood Watch Thursday Afternoon Through Early Saturday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 1 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Rounds of heavy rain are expected to bring a flooding risk to north central, northeast and parts of east central Kansas.

There is a risk for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The main hazards are expected to be large hail and damaging winds.

Widespread rain amounts of two to four inches will be likely over the area before precipitation ends Saturday morning. There is some potential for isolated reports over five inches. there is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall and flooding Friday and Friday night. Rainfall is expected to come in rounds of heavy rain and because of that, flash flooding is as much of a concern as flooding of streams and rivers.

The flood watch is posted through Saturday morning for areas along and north of a line from Council Grove to Topeka.