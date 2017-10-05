The Friday night high school football schedule in the region includes:
–Junction City at Manhattan ( 6 p.m. start time )
–Highland Park at Topeka West
–Shawnee Heights at Hayden
–Seaman visits Emporia
–Topeka High at Washburn Rural
–Council Grove hosts Central Heights
–Riley County hosts Silver Lake
–Marysville hosts Chapman
–Centre goes to Onaga
–Herington visits Valley Falls
–Solomon hosts Lincoln
–Blue Valley Randolph goes to Hanover
–Wakefield hosts Frankfort
–Rural Vista at Hill City ( 3 p.m. Saturday )