Grant Avenue Gate Hours to Change

The hours will change again for the Grant Avenue gate entrance to Fort Riley within the next two weeks.

Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald has been briefed by the Garrison Commander at Fort Riley, Colonel John Lawrence. Fitzgerald reported that she was informed the commanding general at Fort Riley, Major General Joseph Martin, has given the authorization for the Grant Avenue Gate to open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The gate will remain closed on weekends.

In July the Grant Avenue gate hours that were implemented were 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends.