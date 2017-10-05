The Shenk Gym at Junction City High School will be the site for a Parent Resource Night / Transition event on November 2nd from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This will be open to all parents of students in grades K-12.

There will be door prizes, free food for families and a free book for students. Numerous host companies and organizations will be in attendance. They range from Kansas Department for Children and Families, Geary County Infant Toddler Services and Kansas State University to Central National Bank, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library and Families Together, Inc. A total of 46 organizations, schools and individuals are on the hosts attending list for this event.