USD 475 Board of Education Candidate Ineligible

One of the candidates for a seat on the Geary USD 475 Board of Education will have to leave the race. Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer confirmed Sammy Harris will not have his name on the ballot. “He has a great amount of integrity and he came to my office, and just wanted to verify about the school district he lived in. We did discover that he lives in school district 473. ”

Bossemeyer added under the law a candidate cannot run if they do not live in the school district where they are seeking office. Because Harris resides in USD 473 ( Chapman district ) he will not be on the ballot in USD 475.

This situation was missed when Harris first filed for election in Geary County. Bossemeyer stated, “Yes it was. We do have a process in place to look for that with a double check and it was missed in both places. We’ll be looking at refining that process for future elections.”

In the race for the USD 475 Board of Education the candidates for the four-year terms on the board include David Walker, Bill Brooks, Sarah Talley, Rina Neal and Larry Young. LaDonna Junghans and Stephanie Holloway are vying to fill an unexpired term for the next two years on the board.